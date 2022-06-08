DU graduates bid adieu: Keepsakes for the ’gram

Among the many phases of life, #CampusKeDin hold a special place in hearts of almost all of us. They begin with a bouquet of new experiences and adventures, and when these years comes to an end, it leaves one with a lifetime of memories. Precisely that’s why the graduating batch of Delhi University is overwhelmed with nostalgia of living only a part of their college lives on campus, and rest virtually, due to the two years of the pandemic. And one look at the Insta feed of college students will prove how much they are going to miss their college days.

From the red brick walls to fav hangout spots where munching is the sole business, and from cuddling campus pets to participating in society events, everything is being captured in the posts and reels by the final year students who want to document this loving phase of their life, before they move forward in their life.

While writing his last exam, the thought that ran through the mind of Abhay Banyal, a student of BSc (Hons) Botany at Hindu College, is how to make his college days memorable. His Insta reels helped him feature his friends and note flashbacks of society fests and cultural events. “College mein bahut kum time mila hum logon ko lekin us mein bhi humare kayi favourite spots bane jo bahut yaad aayege. New Academic Block and Sports Complex are the two places where we have spent the most time, hanging out with friends after classes. Jab classes bunk karte the to sab ko pata rehta tha ki hum wahin milenge. So when I had to capture our memories of these spots, I went back there with my friends and made Insta stories, which we’ll always remember. Another thing I’m really going to miss is Manish bhaiyya ka samose near our college canteen and D School ki chai. Ask any of my friends and they will tell you how much we love these two things,” he says.

Miranda House student Aanchal Khera has clicked photos with the backdrop of red brick walls, each time she wore a new outfit during her college days.

For Yash Narayan, a student of BA (Prog) at Kirori Mal College (KMC), the highlight of college life remains how he lived the physical DU campus life, and has captured those moments in reels and stories. From pictures with KMC’s main block in the background to glimpses of his college farewell, Narayan’s reels make both him and his friends nostalgic of his college days. “Main North Campus se hun aur yeh DU ka hotspot hain. Everyone wants to get a glimpse of the campus vibe that it offers,” says Narayan as he recounts the evenings he along with his friends would go for a cup of kulhad chai at Sudama Tea Stall after dance practice. “I was part of the choreography wing of Sensation, our dance society, and har shaam hum chai leke Sudama ke waha ghanto bhaite rehte the. Wahan ka aapna ek alag vibe rehta tha. Subha to classes hoti thi toh rickshaw leta tha but shaam ko 6-7 baje main KMC se metro chalke jaata tha, Arts Faculty se ghumte hue, kabhi banta peete, toh kabhi bhel puri, pura campus ka vibe lete hue jata tha. Toh yeh sab jayagein toh aani hi thi jab reel banane ka socha.”

The highlight of KMC student Yash Narayan’s college life remains to be the time he spent on campus, physically, and these are the moments he has captured in reels.

Unlike the old gen, the graduating batch feels empowered to have the social media to cherish their college memories forever. And Aanchal Khera, a student of BA (Prog) at Miranda House uses the same to shoot some fun moments. From red bricks to union room, society meets to college fest, Khera has them all stored in pictures and reels, which she can look back anytime. “Now every time I scroll my Insta, I relive my college days,” says Khera who spearheaded the management of her college’s annual cultural fest this year and thus the union room became an important part of her last few months in college. “It became my personal space whenever in college. Fest ke time ya abhi jab exams the, main aapne bags office main chod jati thi. Apna admit card tak PG leke nahi gaye, yahin rakha hua hai. Dost bhi union room mein hi pahunch jaate the kyunki at least yahan fan hai vis a vis ground pe itni garmi mein hona... And the red walls of the college will be missed the most, it was the background of most of our pictures. Har ek outfit main, ek photo ka background red hona hi hota tha. Now, every time I see red walls, it makes me nostalgic and reminds me of the safest place where all our memories and secrets are stored,” reminisces Khera while confessing that she’ll miss the campus cats the most as during the dance practice sessions, she and her friends would play with their furry friends for hours.

For some, it didn’t matter which part of the campus or even off campus they were in. What mattered the most was the memories they have made and the friendships they have built. For Rigzin D Nangso, a German language student at Gargi College, it’s all about being with the gang! “We didn’t have a spot per say because we were a bunch of people always on the go, exploring every inch of campus. From visiting each other’s college and exploring the canteens and known chai tapris, I have lived these years as the DU dream! I am leaving campus with loads of memories and no regrets. I think, our batch has experienced a rather unique three years in DU and we have a lot to share, and that’s all that is making way into my Insta now,” says Nangso whose reels with her gang posing at the various spots on campus have added to her reservoir of memories for life.

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

