DU teacher booked for objectionable post on Gyanvapi

NEW DELHI: An assistant professor from Hindu College has been booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post, referring to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. A case under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion by words) and 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPS has been lodged against him at the cyber police station in North Delhi, the police said.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the DCP (North), said that a complaint was received on Tuesday night against one Ratan Lal, professor of History at Hindu College, regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook, which was allegedly intended to outrage religious feelings, by insulting a religion and its religious beliefs. “The accused had allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday. Legal action has been initiated in this regard and the investigation has been taken up,” he said.

Ratan Lal, the associate professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College, said that he had simply posed a question as a student of history. “People can be hurt by anything. Academic discourse cannot be sidelined on account of perceived hurt. I had asked a simple question to enquire if the so-called shivling was broken or cut. Mullahs and Pandits don’t need to comment on it. An art historian should answer this question,” said Lal.

He said that he had not received any copy of the complaint. “I have heard that there is a police complaint. But I don’t have any more details about the complaint, nor have I been approached by the police,” said Lal.