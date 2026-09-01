New Delhi: Members of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) marched to the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday over delays in promotion, restrictive screening criteria, and demands for a fair and transparent recruitment process.

DU teachers’ association protest over promotion, recruitment

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The march was held after DUTA’s annual general meeting. In a statement, the body said, “Issues related to the safety and dignity of teachers, recovery and continuation of Ph.D./M.Phil. incentive increments, concerns regarding delays and distortions in promotion and recruitment processes, restrictive screening criteria, none found suitable (NFS) decisions and the filling of vacant teaching positions through a fair and transparent process were discussed with members.”

The body stated that it “called upon the University administration to engage in meaningful dialogue with teachers and take concrete and time-bound measures for the resolution of these long-pending demands.”

“Our dignity is being compromised by certain actions of the university. Other colleges have already gone for regular appointment, but the 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government have not. Additionally, we believe that academic papers published in Indian journals should be given the same importance as those published in foreign journals. We are also asking for the past ad-hoc service to be considered for promotions, so that they are not harmed by any losses incurred due to delays in regularisation,” said DUTA member and president of National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), Aja Kumar Bhagi, speaking to HT.

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{{^usCountry}} HT reached out to the VC and Registrar for a comment, but did not get a response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT reached out to the VC and Registrar for a comment, but did not get a response. {{/usCountry}}

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The body said that it discussed issues regarding the “growing academic and administrative burden arising from the implementation of UGCF and the fourth year without proper infrastructure, faculty strength and financial support.”