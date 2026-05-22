DU women's hostel residents stage midnight protest over ‘forced eviction’, ‘extortion’

Women residents of the University Hostel for Women (UHW) under Delhi University staged a late-night sit-in protest against the facility administration, alleging "forced eviction" and "extortion".

AISA alleged that students had been "pushed to the brink" over the past week due to administrative actions, including upsets in basic amenities. (X/@ANI)

The protest reportedly began around 9:30 pm on Thursday and continued past midnight, with students raising slogans outside the hostel gate and sitting on the streets of the campus amid the ongoing semester examinations.

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A large group of women students, residents of the UHW, were heard chanting in a purported video, “Hostel warden bahar aao, bahar aao, bahar aao! Bahar aakar baat karo, baat karo, baat karo!” (Hostel warden come outside and talk to us)

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that students had been "pushed to the brink" over the past week due to administrative actions, including upsets in basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that students had been "pushed to the brink" over the past week due to administrative actions, including upsets in basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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The student organisation claimed that the water supply had been shut off in parts of two hostel blocks, adding that chairs had also been removed from the common reading room, disturbing students' exam preparations.

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AISA further alleged that the Provost carried out a "forced eviction drive" despite students paying their hostel fees for June and July in advance.

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"This institutional apathy has crossed all limits of human dignity," AISA added.

After a mobilisation on May 16, the student body claimed the Provost had given a "deceptive verbal assurance" to restore facilities and extend the residency deadline. However, the provost later allegedly "backtracked" and issued a "punitive extortion order" demanding Rs450 per day from students who continued to stay in UHW.

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AISA listed a series of demands, including the immediate resignation of the hostel Provost, restoration of round-the-clock water supply, and an unconditional extension of residency without any penalties.

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"AISA stands unyieldingly with the resisting residents and demands the immediate resignation of the UHW Provost, a concrete written guarantee for the restoration of 24/7 water supply, and an unconditional extension of the hostel stay without any financial penalties," the statement read.

The Delhi University authorities and the UHW administration is yet to issue an official statement in response to these allegations, news agency ANI reported.