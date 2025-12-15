DUAC rejects NDMC proposal to demolish and rebuild Assam Bhawan

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has rejected the proposal of demolition and reconstructing the Assam Bhawan n Plot No 1, Sardar Patel Marg. The proposal was presented by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The proposal was presented by the New Delhi Municipal Council (HT photo)

The existing building, for which DUAC had first approved plans in 1980 and later accepted the completion no-objection certificate(NOC) in 1987, is proposed to be redeveloped into a structure comprising three basements, a ground floor and six upper floors.

The revamp proposal was then approved in July 2023, and the work started on site. However, the designs were returned due to incomplete submissions and the architecture not reflecting the cultural identity and heritage of the state, the DUAC said.

The commission observed that the submission lacked complete 3D side views, facade material details and detailed elevations necessary to assess the architectural intent. It said the design of the boundary wall and entry gate that are key elements contributing to the visual impression of the complex had not been provided in adequate detail.

“Art and architecture should embody the region’s culture and traditions to convey its unique spirit. The design should include essential details like sloping roofs, traditional architectural features, and materials, along with their selection and application,” DUAC noted, while also asking for a consolidated mobility plan demonstrating conflict-free movement of pedestrians and vehicles, and a detailed on-site solid waste management plan suited to the expected volume of waste from the premises.

Calling the site highly prominent, DUAC also asked the architect to present a broader contextual plan marking surrounding roads, adjoining buildings and significant landmarks to help evaluate the project’s visual impact. It said that detailed sectional drawings, including longitudinal and cross-site sections, were required along with facade skin sections to understand the elevation, materials, finishes and shading elements.

The commission also sought clarity on architectural features, plumbing lines, and sun-shading mechanisms that must be clearly depicted and aligned with the 3D views.

Meanwhile, the commission also approved the revised plans for Bihar Niwas in Chanakyapuri after the proposal was rejected twice in August this year due to lack of cultural articulation and site-specific contextual response.

The original layout for Bihar Niwas was approved in 1991 and completion accepted in 1994. The new proposal comprises two basements, a ground floor and six floors. The commission had earlier said the design presented was a generic modern structure that did not reflect the state’s cultural heritage. Following DUAC’s observations in September 2025, the architect submitted revised drawings and responses.

DUAC officials are expected to examine the Assam project again once proposal is resubmitted.