Dusty winds paint Delhi sepia
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius (°C) – around normal for this time of the season and 2.4 degrees down from a day ago. This is the lowest maximum temperature in the city since the 35.2°C on April 21.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast drizzle along with gusty winds of up to 50km/hour on Wednesday. The showers are expected to keep the maximum temperature around the 38-degree mark, but the mercury may see a rise once again from Thursday.
According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, Delhi’s hourly PM10 concentration at the Mandir Marg station shot up from 193µg/m3 at 9am, to 555µg/m3 by 5pm. At Punjabi Bagh, PM10 levels peaked at 533µg/m3 at 3pm, while it touched 551µg/m3 at RK Puram at 5pm. PM 10 generally comprises of larger, coarser particles such as dust.
Even as the individual ambient air quality monitoring stations showed large fluctuations in PM10 concentration through the day, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data showed the 24-hour average PM10 levels shot up from around 226µg/m3 at 9am to only 266µg/m3 by 5pm. CPCB’s AQI bulletin showed Delhi’s overall air quality to be 227 in the ‘poor’ range on Tuesday, just a slight increase from 218 (poor) on Monday.
“The weather on Wednesday is a combination of dust and partly cloudy skies. Dust has blown towards Delhi from Rajasthan, while easterly winds on Monday brought moisture. The impact of this western disturbance influencing northwest India from May 3-5 is likely to bring peak weather activity to Delhi on Wednesday, causing wind speeds of up to 50 km/hr, dust storm and thunderstorm activity and drizzle in places of Delhi,” said a Met official.
While Delhi recorded a drop in the maximum temperature, it saw a rise in the minimum temperature, generally indicative of warm nights.
Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 28.5°C on Tuesday – four degrees above normal and 1.1 degree up from a day ago.
Meanwhile, Najafgarh and Jafarpur (40.3 degrees) saw the highest temperatures in Delhi on Tuesday, while the highest minimum temperature was recorded at the Sports Complex (30.8°C) in east Delhi (Akshardham).
Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive
Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred. The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the 'Delhi model' basis. Two more colonies receive notices The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished.
Woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody
The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court. Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.
Greenfield Project: NHAI approves four-fold increase in compensation for landowners
Work on the much-awaited Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, is finally expected to begin within a month as the National Highway Authority of India has approved four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. The project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land.
Only 40,000 have received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far
Despite Covid infection count recording a gradual increase, raising the possibility of a fourth wave, not many adults have come forward to take the booster dose of the vaccine. So far, a lowly 40,792 adults across all categories of the eligible 1.87 lakh have taken the precautionary dose, which is the third shot overall. The booster shot can only be administered nine months after the second.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth ₹1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.
