Home / Cities / Delhi News / Dusty winds paint Delhi sepia
delhi news

Dusty winds paint Delhi sepia

Dust, which blew in from Rajasthan, led to the levels of PM10 shooting up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre in several parts of the Capital on Tuesday.
Near Mahipalpur on Tuesday. Pollution levels saw a marked rise in several areas. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Near Mahipalpur on Tuesday. Pollution levels saw a marked rise in several areas. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius (°C) – around normal for this time of the season and 2.4 degrees down from a day ago. This is the lowest maximum temperature in the city since the 35.2°C on April 21.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast drizzle along with gusty winds of up to 50km/hour on Wednesday. The showers are expected to keep the maximum temperature around the 38-degree mark, but the mercury may see a rise once again from Thursday.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, Delhi’s hourly PM10 concentration at the Mandir Marg station shot up from 193µg/m3 at 9am, to 555µg/m3 by 5pm. At Punjabi Bagh, PM10 levels peaked at 533µg/m3 at 3pm, while it touched 551µg/m3 at RK Puram at 5pm. PM 10 generally comprises of larger, coarser particles such as dust.

Even as the individual ambient air quality monitoring stations showed large fluctuations in PM10 concentration through the day, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data showed the 24-hour average PM10 levels shot up from around 226µg/m3 at 9am to only 266µg/m3 by 5pm. CPCB’s AQI bulletin showed Delhi’s overall air quality to be 227 in the ‘poor’ range on Tuesday, just a slight increase from 218 (poor) on Monday.

“The weather on Wednesday is a combination of dust and partly cloudy skies. Dust has blown towards Delhi from Rajasthan, while easterly winds on Monday brought moisture. The impact of this western disturbance influencing northwest India from May 3-5 is likely to bring peak weather activity to Delhi on Wednesday, causing wind speeds of up to 50 km/hr, dust storm and thunderstorm activity and drizzle in places of Delhi,” said a Met official.

While Delhi recorded a drop in the maximum temperature, it saw a rise in the minimum temperature, generally indicative of warm nights.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 28.5°C on Tuesday – four degrees above normal and 1.1 degree up from a day ago.

Meanwhile, Najafgarh and Jafarpur (40.3 degrees) saw the highest temperatures in Delhi on Tuesday, while the highest minimum temperature was recorded at the Sports Complex (30.8°C) in east Delhi (Akshardham).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dust storm delhi weather india meteorological department delhi news + 2 more
dust storm delhi weather india meteorological department delhi news + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chandigarh Sector 41 residents sought the deferral of CHB’s demolition drive in the area. (HT File)

    Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive

    Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred. The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the 'Delhi model' basis. Two more colonies receive notices The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished.

  • The woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case was sent to judicial custody by a local court. (HT File)

    Woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody

    The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court. Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.

  • NHAI had come up with the Greenfield Project after scrapping the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road project in July 2019, owing to its high cost. (HT File)

    Greenfield Project: NHAI approves four-fold increase in compensation for landowners

    Work on the much-awaited Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, is finally expected to begin within a month as the National Highway Authority of India has approved four-fold increase in the compensation amount for landowners. The project had been put on hold for nearly eight months as landowners were protesting against the rates being offered for their land.

  • A lowly total of 40,792 adults received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far. (REUTERS)

    Only 40,000 have received Covid vaccine’s booster shot in Chandigarh so far

    Despite Covid infection count recording a gradual increase, raising the possibility of a fourth wave, not many adults have come forward to take the booster dose of the vaccine. So far, a lowly 40,792 adults across all categories of the eligible 1.87 lakh have taken the precautionary dose, which is the third shot overall. The booster shot can only be administered nine months after the second.

  • Inter-district Narco-Terror module busted by Baramulla police and the Army. A total of two terrorist associates were arrested and heroin along with arms and ammunition were recovered, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday. (ANI File Photo)

    Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 2 terrorist aides with heroin in Baramulla

    Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth 1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out