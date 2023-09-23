DUSU polls: A look at winners' profiles

The RSS-affiliated ABVP bagged three out of the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students' Union as the counting of votes concluded after 27 rounds on Saturday.

ABVP's Tushar Dedha (president), Aparajita (secretary) and Sachin Baisla (joint secretary) and others after they won in the DUSU election 2023, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 23.(PTI)

Tushar Dedha of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president's post, defeating the NSUI's Hitesh Gulia by 3,115 votes.

Dedha, who completed his graduation from Satyawati College, is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies. He joined the ABVP in 2015.

He won the election for college cultural coordinator at Satyawati College in 2016. He was also an executive council member of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Dedha secured 23,460 votes against Gulia's 20,345.

Abhi Dahiya of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) was elected as the vice-president.

Dahiya, currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies, received 22,331 votes, defeating closest competitor -- the ABVP's Sushant Dhankar -- by 1,829 votes.

The ABVP's Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won the posts of secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Aparajita defeated the NSUI's Yakshana Sharma by 12,937 votes while Baisla won against the Congress students' wing's Shubham Kumar Chaudhary by 9,995 votes.

Hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Aparajita completed her BA (Honours) degree in history from Dyal Singh College. She is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

Baisla graduated from Ramanujan College. He is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while potential disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Counting of votes for the central panel posts concluded on Saturday. The election was held on Friday.

Twenty-four candidates were in the fray for the four central posts.

