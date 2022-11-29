Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred 8km west of New Delhi around 9.30pm on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Here's how people reacted on Twitter

One user 1072001yash tweeted, “Did anyone felt earthquake in Delhi?”

Another user wrote, “I think I’ve felt every earthquake. Earthquake in Delhi again?"

A user @lalittsays tweeted, “delhi residential to earthquake:”

On November 14, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred near Amritsar, Punjab, according to the NCS. This came days after tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed tremors in two separate incidents earlier this month. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

Strong tremors were also felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.

