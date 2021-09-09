East Delhi civic body launches portal for registration of pet dogs

If you are a resident of east Delhi and if you have a dog as a pet, then you will have to mandatorily register your pet with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which has launched an online facility for the purpose.

East Corporation officials said that residents can register their pet dogs by clicking on the link https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlpetedmc/web/citizen/info and deposit the fee prescribed through the application.

The south corporation had also started a process for compulsory registration of pet dogs online in 2016. However, the response to the facility has been lukewarm.

The EDMC has warned citizens of action if they fail to register their dogs. “We appeal to citizens to get their pet dogs registered within two months, or EDMC will take appropriate action as per DMC Act. The rule applies even to those who have adopted stray dogs as pets,” said a senior EDMC official who did not wish to be named.

Also, officials said, that soon the civic body plans to make it mandatory for dogs to wear collars issued by the registration authority so that missing/abandoned pets can be returned to owners.

Under the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. There is also a provision of fining the owner if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body.

The purpose of the exercise is to prepare a database of pet dog owners, control illegal practices like unregistered dog breeding, and monitor pet vaccination schedules, so that they don’t get diseases.

The online registration process requires the pet owner to fill a form and attach requisite documents, after which a token registration number will be generated.