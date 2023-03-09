ED arrests former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in excise policy case after questioning him inside Tihar jail.

The central probe agency arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader after grilling him for the second time in three days. The ED had recorded his statement for the first time on March 7 for about five hours.

Sisodia was grilled on various aspects of the case including alleged destruction of evidence by changing phones frequently, changing the profit margin for wholesalers from five per cent to 12 per cent, kickbacks paid by the alleged South Group to Vijay Nair on behalf of AAP leaders and the decision to change policy related Group of Ministers report.

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after being arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy case.Soon after Sisodia's arrest by the ED, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Manish was earlier arrested by the CBI. The CBI could not find any evidence or money in the raid. Tomorrow, his bail plea is to be heard. Today, he was arrested by the ED. This serves only one motive- to keep Manish Sisodia in jail for as long as possible through false cases. The people are watching and will give a befitting reply.”

