ED probe finds Al-Falah university funds diverted to firms linked to chairman’s family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found in its probe against Faridabad-based Al-Falah University’s chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui that firms controlled by his wife and children were awarded contracts for catering and construction, and that a trust linked to him acquired land using university funds, people familiar with the investigation said on Wednesday. The agency has also flagged possible overseas links involving Siddiqui’s children.

The agency has also flagged possible overseas links involving Siddiqui’s children. According to officials, the probe has suggested that his son Afham Ahmed and daughter Afiya Siddiqa may be holding dual citizenship, as certain foreign incorporation filings describe them as British nationals, a claim that is currently under verification.

“Over the past month, we have probed the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, Al-Falah University, Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, and other related persons and entities. There is organised layering and integration of suspected proceeds of crime into the educational and charitable structure of the university, fraudulent land acquisition and diversion of charitable funds, undisclosed related-party transactions, and cross-border holdings,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

The investigation has identified several related-party fund diversions, officials said. “Construction work of the medical college and hospital complex at Dhauj in Faridabad was allegedly carried out by Karkun Construction and Developers, a partnership firm in which Siddiqui’s son and daughter hold 49% share each, while the remaining 2% is held by an employee. Similarly, hostel catering contracts were awarded to Amla Enterprises LLP, in which Siddiqui’s wife Usma Akhtar holds 49%, his son holds 49%,” one of the people cited above said. Another firm, Star Foods, owned by Siddiqui’s brother, had supplied food items to the university until 2016.

“These firms were effectively run and controlled by Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, and such related-party transactions were not disclosed in income tax returns or other statutory filings of the trust and associated entities,” the officer said.

ED has also found that Tarbia Education Foundation, an entity linked to Siddiqui, acquired land in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar village, for which funds were allegedly diverted from the university, a second officer said.

On overseas links, officials said the probe revealed the incorporation of Ennoble Education and Training Limited in the United Kingdom in May this year, with initial shareholding linked to Siddiqui’s son and daughter. Subsequently, the shareholding was altered to include a UK-based close associate, whose role is being verified through official channels. While the son and daughter hold Indian passports, foreign incorporation documents describe them as British nationals, the officer said. Investigators have also found digital evidence indicating control of a jewellery business in Dubai and activities linked to gold and commodities trading.

ED has further alleged irregularities linked to the National Medical Commission (NMC). Officials said material suggests that NMC-related inspections or permissions may have been managed through fraudulent practices, including advance communication regarding approval or rejection of postgraduate seats and inspection dates, followed by arrangements for “on-paper” or fake doctors and patients during inspections.

The agency has shared its findings with the income tax department, the NMC, and Delhi Police.

Siddiqui was arrested by ED on November 18. The agency has claimed that he generated more than ₹415 crore through misrepresentation of the institution’s accreditation and statutory status, layering funds through family-linked entities. Al-Falah University came under scrutiny after the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, in which a group of extremist doctors allegedly used the campus as a base.