ED questions Manish Sisodia again at Tihar jail, accepts K Kavitha’s request

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi’s former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for the second time inside Tihar jail about his role and links in the Delhi excise policy irregularities, in which ₹100 crore bribe was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in lieu of favouring certain liquor businessmen and politicians.

Officials saidSisodia’s questioning may continue on Friday too. (PTI file image)

People familiar with the interrogation said Sisodia is being interrogated on various aspects of the case including destruction of evidence (by changing phones frequently), changing profit margin for wholesalers from 5% to “unprecedented” 12%, kickbacks paid by the alleged South Group to Vijay Nair on behalf of AAP leaders and about the decision to change policy related Group of Ministers (GoM) report.

His questioning may continue on Friday too, officials said.

“We are currently focusing on larger conspiracy and the money trail,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. A Delhi court had on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

Meanwhile, K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was supposed to appear before the ED on Thursday said she will present herself before the agency on March 11.

People familiar with the development said they have accepted her request.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, Kavitha, landed in the national Capital on Thursday.

“I will be appearing before the ED in New Delhi on March 11, 2023”, she wrote.

Earlier this week, she said she will fully cooperate with the probe agency but will seek legal opinion on the date of deposition in view of her proposed dharna in Delhi on March 10 in support of the women’s reservation bill.

Kavitha said, “These tactics of intimidation against the fight of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the BRS would not deter them”.

ED is expected to confront her with Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who allegedly represented Kavitha’s interests in the alleged ‘South Group’ involved in excise policy case and was arrested on Tuesday.

The federal agency has claimed that Pillai represented the benami investments of Kavitha. He was allegedly actively involved in cartel formation and was an accomplice in kickbacks from the South Group to the tune of ₹100 crore to AAP.

The South Group comprises YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), and K Kavitha (daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and Delhi based businessman Sameer Mahendru. It was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Butchibabu in meetings with Vijay Nair and other liquor businessmen.

