Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED raids 7-8 places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra's residence, in connection with a money laundering case
delhi news

ED raids 7-8 places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra's residence, in connection with a money laundering case

On May 20, ED lodged a money laundering case against Kalra for hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators at an inflated price.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Navneet Kalra, a Delhi-based businessman and owner of the popular Khan Chacha, was arrested for illegal hoarding of oxygen concentrators(PTI file photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that its teams are conducting raids in seven to eight places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra’s residence, in connection with cases of alleged money laundering in the hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Navneet Kalra, the owner of restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju, Town Hall, was produced in Saket court on Thursday at the end of his three-day police custody, and was remanded to a 14-day judicial remand.

Kalra was arrested for hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at an inflated price. Between May 5 and May 7 Delhi Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from the three restaurants owned by Kalra and from the office of a company called Matrix Cellular.

On May 5, Delhi Police had registered a case against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, which led to his arrest from his farmhouse in Gurgaon on May 16.

The police claimed that it was in possession of evidence which shows concentrators, which were bought for 14,000 to 15,000, were being sold at an inflated price of 75,000 and up.

Five other accused, including the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant, chief executive officer (CEO), and three senior officers of Matrix Cellular, were also arrested but all five were later released on bail.

On May 20, ED lodged a money laundering case against Kalra for hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators at an inflated price. The agency will be probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and will look into the money trail from the sale and purchase of oxygen concentrators to ascertain if they were being sold at an inflated price and if anyone else was involved in the dealings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxygen concentrator enforcement directorate delhi news
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP