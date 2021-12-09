EDMC develops separate website for all of its 368 schools

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has set up separate websites for each of its 368 schools, where students and parents can access all information related to online classes, student data and infrastructure-related information, said officials aware of the matter.

The websites have been set up under the civic body’s Management Information System (MIS) Laboratory

Rajiv Kumar, the chairman of the EDMC’s education committee, said, “The website of a particular school provides all the details of that school, including the profiles of the teaching staff, the status of different welfare schemes and textbook distribution. The website also provides the online links of different NCERT books, so that anyone can study online any time,” he said.

Anil Balyan, deputy director (education) in EDMC, said, “The website also gives information about direct benefit transfers (DBT), online teaching report and assessment reports, besides portal queries, Google Meet technical support and using active WhatsApp groups and phone calls,” he said.