ED told to robe Jahangirpuri violence suspect’s property sources

ED told to probe Jahangirpuri violence suspect's property sources
Noting remittances from abroad, the Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking them to launch a money laundering probe into the sources of properties of Ansar Sheikh, the main accused in the communal clash following a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri last week.
“He (Sheikh) reportedly owns a big mansion in Haldia (West Bengal) and does a lot of charity for his community. We suspect he frequently receives money from abroad via dubious channels...,” said a crime branch officer, asking not to be named.
“We can’t rule out a terror angle. We are also looking into his links with illegal Bangladeshi migrants as he reportedly has deep-rooted connections with people of Bangladesh, Assam, and Haldia... Jahangirpuri houses many Bangladeshi refugees. Taking cognisance of the timing and place of occurrence [of the violence], we cannot rule out his links with anti-national elements,” the officer added.
The officer said police are tracing Sheikh’s movements in the days leading to the clashes last week and examining his phone calls records.
“We are examining the internet phone calls made from that particular location. We have asked for internet protocol detail records (IPDR) of at least few weeks before the communal violence erupted. Besides, the police will also examine the data available in the buffer zone of the service providers. These measures will give us a clear picture of who was involved directly or indirectly in the incident,” he said.
Sheikh, an scrap dealer, lives with his family in Jahangirpuri. Police have booked him and four others under sections of the National Security Act (NSA) after the violent clashes on April 16. In a first information report (FIR) filed in the case, police have claimed that Ansar and four-five other men in the area picked up a fight those part of the religious procession when it was passing near a mosque in C block at around 6pm. Police wrote in the FIR that the fight then snowballed into clashes.
HT could not contact Ansar’s family members on Friday as police had blocked the entry of outsiders to many houses in Jahangirpuri.
Ansar’s wife, Shakina Begum, in her interviews to reporters since the clashes last week, has denied her husband’s involvement in the violence. “He had stepped out to diffuse the tension between Hindus and Muslims in the area when the first reports of clashes came in. We are from a place near Kolkata and have been living here for the last 10 years. My husband was not involved in the violence. The allegations are wrong,” she had claimed.
Police have lodged seven FIRs related to the clashes and arrested 25 accused and apprehended three minors. Police have also identified 27 more accused involved in the clashes and said they will be arrested soon. “Four of them have been found involved in the crime. Right now, we are keeping a close tab as their activities and movements can provide a major breakthrough in the case. One of the prime accused is being interrogated,” an officer said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the police have installed adequate CCTV cameras in the area and started a temporary monitoring centre there to keep a close tab on the suspicious activities.
Delhi: More demolitions likely? Okhla, Shaheen Bagh on SDMC’s radar
SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that a preliminary survey is being carried out to identify areas where a drive will be held. He added that thus far, the body has identified some areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Sri Niwaspuri.
Case for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri: Next date April 26
The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, after hearing both the parties in the case pertaining to permission for regular worship of Maa Shringar Gauri (deity) in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, fixed April 26 as next date of hearing. Petitioners'advocate Madan Mohan Yadav said the court had appointed Arun Kumar as advocate commissioner and ordered him to inspect the area in the presence of both parties and prepare a report about the present situation.
‘Invited leaders…:’ Tejashwi on buzz around Nitish's presence at his iftar party
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday broke his silence on the speculations around Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar returning to the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance after he attended an iftar party at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna. Nitish Kumar spent around 20 minutes at the party and was seen seated with Tejashwi, his brother Tej Pratap and eldest sister Misa Bharti.
Mega mela to be held in Lucknow today to mark Baisakhi
Mega carnival Sikh Sabhyachark Mela will mark Baisakhi celebrations and those of the 401st Prakashotsav of Guru Teg Bahadur, which will be organised by the Alambagh Gurudwara, at the Moti Mahal Lawns, on Saturday. These celebrations will be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and 14 other ministers and top bureaucrats.
Jugnauth meets Guv, CM; praises Kashi’s ‘amazing’ development
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth met Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state. Yogi felicitated Jugnauth with an 'angavastram' prepared by Kashi artisans. Yogi said Uttar Pradesh was fully prepared to play a leading role in whatever development prospects were there between India and Mauritius.
