Delhi News
delhi news

Eight suspects nabbed in East Delhi snatching

The victim was thrown on the road, and suffered serious head trauma. She later slipped into a coma.
(Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 04:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police has apprehended eight suspects in connection with a snatching incident that took place in east Delhi’s Surajmal Vihar area on Tuesday. The victim fell off a moving e-rickshaw when a snatcher tried to grab her bag. 

The victim was thrown on the road, and suffered serious head trauma. She later slipped into a coma. 

A senior police officer said the condition of the woman continued to be critical. After first aid at a nearby government hospital, she was referred to a private hospital in Patparganj.

The victim, identified as Ritu, was going to attend a wedding function at a banquet hall in Aditya Mall.

