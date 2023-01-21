Elevated link likely from Tughlaqabad to Outer Ring Road

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to develop a new flyover along Ma Anandmayee Marg in south Delhi, a major revamp of the critical arterial road that connects the Outer Ring Road to the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, officials aware of the project said.

Once approved, the project is likely to benefit commuters passing through Kalakji, Govindpuri, Tughlaqabad, Okhla, and nearby areas.

“We plan to convert the entire 5.5km road into a signal-free corridor, and a feasibility study will be carried out for various options that have been presented before the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre or UTTIPEC. The road currently has 12 signalled intersections and faces an encroachment problem that has reduced the width of the road at various points,” a PWD official said on condition of anonymity.

Under its preliminary decongestion plan, PWD has presented three options before UTTIPEC -- the infrastructure planning arm of DDA -- with elevated roads of lengths of either 3.5km, 1.8km or 2.4km.

“PWD has recommended the first option of a 3.5km elevated road to minimise time-delays as it will help commuters bypass nine traffic signals on the stretch while also facilitating at-grade pedestrian movement across Maa Anandmayee Marg,” the official said.

An initial report prepared by the department states that the right of way or width of the road is 45m on paper, but the stretch only has a few points where the entire 45m is available to commuters due to large-scale encroachments and unauthorised construction.

“Eight points along the 5.5km road were checked, and the complete width of 45m was found at only three places. The service roads along the corridor are also heavily encroached by illegal parking. We had undertaken a traffic volume survey of the road, and it was found that Ma Anandmayee Marg has a traffic volume above 10,000 PCU (passenger car unit) during most hours of the day, especially during morning peak hours of 9.30-10.30am,” the official said.

“We also plan to have a U-turn near the Govindpuri Metro station and Okhla ESIC hospital. The feasibility reports of all options, traffic plans and land availability problems are being prepared. Plans will also be shared with other agencies like DMRC, DDA and traffic police for their suggestions,” the official said.

PWD also felt the need for an elevated corridor after traffic turning movement surveys were carried out near the Crown plaza and the Okhla phase 2 intersections, the official said.

The official added that in their initial meetings with UTTIPEC, members suggested that the traffic impact of the proposed redevelopment of a bus depot in the region, along with the Delhi cycle walk project and Badarpur Border Metro station should be considered in the final proposal.

People who regularly commute on Ma Anandmayee Marg said the road is prone to frequent jams and snarls.

Ramandeep Singh, a commuter, said there is always heavy traffic near Crown Plaza and the Govindpuri Metro station, and the presence of heavy vehicles on the road makes traffic worse. Shubham Dwivedi, another commuter, said that several vehicles drive on the wrong side of the road, and others jump red lights, adding that the number of traffic police personnel should be increased along the stretch to ensure that the traffic flows smoothly on the road.