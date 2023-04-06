ED files second supplementary charge sheet in Delhi excise case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in connection with its money laundering probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case on February in New Delhi (PTI File Photo)

The new charge sheet lists Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Rajesh Joshi, owner of Chariot Media Production Private Limited and Gautam Malhotra, son of former Akali legislator in Punjab Deep Malhotra along with their five companies as accused.

The prosecution complaint filed on Thursday is the third in the case; ED earlier filed two charge sheets. The first charge sheet was filed by ED in November last year against liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru. In its second charge sheet filed on January 6, ED named 17 entities as accused.

Raghav Magunta, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, who were arrested in February, were also produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. The judge extended their judicial custody till April 14, when it will also hold its next hearing in the case and take up the supplementary charge sheet.

ED arrested Gautam Malhotra on February 7 and alleged that he was a part of the cartel formed by liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Joshi was arrested on February 8, and is alleged to have helped the other accused in laundering money by creating fake invoices without providing any service.

Raghav Mahunta, who was alleged to be part of the ‘south group’, was arrested on February 10. ED alleged that Magunta was involved in also liquor business and also owns shares of M/s Indospirits, a firm which has been made accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED, through a proxy person on charges that the firm was used to recoupment of kickbacks.