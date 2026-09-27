Environmentalist calls for public participation in ecological restoration, says use social media to amplify concerns

New Delhi: Environmentalist Pradip Krishen on Saturday urged people to take greater interest in ecological restoration and use social media to amplify environmental concerns. Addressing a gathering at the South Delhi-based Eldeco Centre for a talk on Delhi’s Central Ridge -- The Big Dismantling -- Krishen traced the Ridge’s historical significance through maps from the pre- and post-Independence periods, and highlighted the importance of Southern and Central Ridges, particularly in light of the Delhi government’s ongoing Eco-Restoration Plan 2026–30.

Pradip Krishen addressed a gathering of 50 people at the show ‘The Big Dismantling’ on Saturday.

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“While the restoration effort by the government is good, it is equally important to ensure the process causes minimal disruption to the Ridge’s existing ecological balance. Greater emphasis must be placed on the long-term survival and sustainability of the trees being planted, rather than simply on the number of saplings put into the ground,” said Krishen in an hour-and-a-half-long talk.

Highlighting Delhi’s water crisis, the 77-year-old environmentalist questioned where the water needed to sustain such a large number of trees would come from. “So, we must understand the cost of this restoration exercise,” he added.

In July this year, the Delhi government launched Eco-Restoration Plan 2026–30 to restore the Capital’s Ridge ecosystems through large-scale plantation, biodiversity conservation and long-term ecological management. Under the nationwide campaign -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam -- the plan proposes planting more than 10 million native saplings across 6,303.55 hectares of Ridge forests over four years.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a gathering of around 50 people at the talk organised by Pint of View Delhi-NCR, a community-driven initiative that hosts classroom-style lectures led by experts, Krishen highlighted the complex ownership of the southern and southern-central Ridge. Through detailed maps of Delhi, he explained how the Ridge’s fragmented ownership among multiple government agencies makes it difficult to determine which agency to approach for specific concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a gathering of around 50 people at the talk organised by Pint of View Delhi-NCR, a community-driven initiative that hosts classroom-style lectures led by experts, Krishen highlighted the complex ownership of the southern and southern-central Ridge. Through detailed maps of Delhi, he explained how the Ridge’s fragmented ownership among multiple government agencies makes it difficult to determine which agency to approach for specific concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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“After Independence, the Ridge underwent extensive fragmentation, with different patches of land being allocated to various government agencies. While some people may be able to navigate the complex administrative processes or seek legal recourse, it is equally important for a wider section of society to remain actively engaged and curious about what is happening to the Ridge,” said Krishen. Social media, he said, can also play an important role in raising awareness and drawing attention to concerns surrounding its preservation.

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He referred to the “Save the Ridge” campaign, which was initiated in 1979 by a group of students -- Kalpavriksh -- and gained momentum in the 1990s. The campaign eventually led to the formation of the Lovraj Committee in 1993, which was tasked with preparing a comprehensive protection and management plan for the Delhi Ridge, the city’s “green lung.”

Krishen shared his personal experiences of the Ridge, from walking his dogs there to conducting classes for students. He said these experiences have deepened his connection with the Ridge and made him more invested in the government’s ongoing restoration efforts. “The Southern and South-Central Ridge have not been widely used as public spaces, largely due to safety concerns and limited accessibility. This lack of access has, in turn, meant that a large section of Delhi’s residents remains disconnected from the Ridge,” he said, highlighting the need for a better online connect and awareness.