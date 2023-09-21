Errant staff at Mohalla clinics taken off duty

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said 26 staff, including seven doctors, deployed at seven mohalla clinics have been taken off duty after they were found manipulating the attendance system at the clinics.

Among the seven mohalla clinics, five are located in the south-west district, one in the north-east district, and remaining one at the Shahdara district. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These doctors and staff members were found guilty of tampering with the biometric system by marking their attendance either significantly late or around 8am in a fraudulent manner, causing inconvenience to people. Following public complaints that doctors and staff arrive late, we conducted an investigation into their attendance at seven mohalla clinics, during which the manipulation came to light,” said Bharadwaj.

Among the seven mohalla clinics, five are located in the south-west district, one in the north-east district, and remaining one at the Shahdara district.

He said, “When we investigated the complaints, we found that indeed, doctors and staff were arriving late. Based on the discrepancies found in the biometric attendance system in the mohalla clinics, we have taken strict action against all these doctors and clinic staff, and they have been removed from their positions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Delhi has 500 operational mohalla clinics, which provide free primary healthcare services. According to the rules, doctors and other staff are required to be present at the clinic by 8am and must stay back till 2pm.

“Any kind of negligence regarding the health of the people of Delhi will not be tolerated. The health department is very serious about the healthcare systems being implemented in government hospitals and mohalla clinics. If such irregularities are found in any Delhi government hospital or mohalla clinic in future, strict action will be taken against them as well,” Bharadwaj said.

He added that free treatment is provided to thousands of people every day across 500 mohalla clinics. “Doctors examine patients, provide free medicines and also conduct tests free of cost.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Each mohalla clinic has one doctor whose responsibility is to examine patients, conduct check-ups, and prescribe medicines. There is also an assistant at the mohalla clinic whose role is to assist the doctor, including registering the names of patients and collecting blood samples for any necessary tests. A pharmacist is also present who is responsible for dispensing medicines prescribed by the doctor to the patients. Furthermore, there is a multitasking worker at the clinic, whose responsibilities include taking care of the clinic, maintenance, cleanliness, and performing various other minor tasks,” Bharadwaj said.