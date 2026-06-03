‘EV-only 2-wheeler rule may be pushed to 2029’

One of the most contentious provisions of Delhi’s proposed electric vehicle (EV) policy – allowing only electric two-wheelers to be newly registered in the Capital – may be delayed until late 2028 or 2029 instead of 2027, following industry concerns and public feedback, transport department officials familiar with the policy said on Tuesday.

The draft Delhi EV Policy 2026-30, placed in the public domain last month, has attracted more than 750 suggestions from industry bodies, manufacturers, citizen groups, and residents. (Shutterstock)

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The draft Delhi EV Policy 2026-30, placed in the public domain last month, has attracted more than 750 suggestions from industry bodies, manufacturers, citizen groups, and residents, officials cited above said. The consultation period is nearing completion, and the government is now examining the responses before finalising the policy.

A senior transport department official, requesting anonymity, said the proposal regarding mandatory electric two-wheeler registrations is under review. “More than 750 suggestions have been received on various aspects of the draft policy. Several stakeholders, including industry associations and manufacturers, have sought modifications to certain timelines and provisions. The suggestions are being examined, and no final decision has been taken yet,” the official said.

The draft policy had proposed that only electric two-wheelers would be permitted for new registration in Delhi from April 1, 2028, while new registrations of three-wheelers would be restricted to electric vehicles from January 1, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Industry bodies, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), had raised concerns regarding the feasibility of mandatory electrification timelines, particularly for two-wheelers, according to officials. Stakeholders argued that factors such as vehicle production, charging infrastructure expansion, vehicle affordability, battery supply chains and consumer readiness need further consideration before any registration restrictions are enforced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry bodies, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), had raised concerns regarding the feasibility of mandatory electrification timelines, particularly for two-wheelers, according to officials. Stakeholders argued that factors such as vehicle production, charging infrastructure expansion, vehicle affordability, battery supply chains and consumer readiness need further consideration before any registration restrictions are enforced. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials cited above said one option under consideration is retaining the proposal for electric-only two-wheeler registrations but with a revised implementation schedule. However, the matter is yet to be discussed with chief minister Rekha Gupta.

“The department is analysing all representations received from stakeholders. Various suggestions have been made regarding incentives, registration mandates, charging infrastructure and implementation timelines. The final policy will be prepared after detailed examination of these inputs and subsequent approval by the government,” another official said.

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The draft policy seeks to accelerate EV adoption across vehicle segments through purchase incentives, scrappage benefits, charging infrastructure expansion, and electrification mandates. It also proposes measures relating to battery recycling, charging networks, and fleet electrification as part of Delhi’s broader clean mobility strategy.

Officials said a revised draft is expected to be prepared after the consultation process concludes, following which it will be placed before the government for approval.