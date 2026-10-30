Excavated roads, unfinished civil works and more: Cops flag causes of traffic congestion in East Delhi areas

Excavated roads, unfinished civil works, accumulation of construction and demolition (C&D) debris, and broken road surfaces are causing traffic congestion, dust pollution, and road safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians in areas around East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Kanti Nagar, and Jheel Khurenja, a traffic police letter has stated.

Narrow roads could hamper the movement of ambulances and fire tenders, the officer said. (HT Photo/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a letter written by the Delhi Traffic Police to the city government’s east district administration two weeks ago, the traffic cops have requested the district magistrate (DM) for urgent intervention and inter-agency coordination for the removal of construction debris, restoration of excavated roads, dust pollution control, and road safety measures in areas falling under the Gandhi Nagar traffic circle.

What Delhi Traffic Police said

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The letter from the traffic inspector of the circle stated that a field inspection was conducted on October 15, during which several problematic locations were identified and documented with GPS-tagged photographs. It flagged problems at Raja Ram Kohli Marg in Geeta Colony, Swami Dayanand Marg and Jheel Khurenja, Geeta Colony’s Block 1-A, Kanti Nagar South and other adjoining streets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At Raja Ram Kohli Marg, the traffic personnel found large quantities of excavated soil, bricks, broken concrete and construction debris accumulated along the carriageway. The presence of concrete slabs and construction materials on or adjacent to the usable road portion has reduced the carriageway width, creating bottlenecks for two-way traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Raja Ram Kohli Marg, the traffic personnel found large quantities of excavated soil, bricks, broken concrete and construction debris accumulated along the carriageway. The presence of concrete slabs and construction materials on or adjacent to the usable road portion has reduced the carriageway width, creating bottlenecks for two-way traffic. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Pedestrians, cyclists and e-rickshaws are compelled to share the restricted carriageway with motor vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents,” the traffic police said in the letter.

During the field inspection, traffic personnel found several portions of the Swami Dayanand Marg and streets in the Jheel Khuranja area with incomplete excavation and restoration work, uneven road surfaces, loose soil and rubble scattered across the roads.

“Roadside debris and unfinished works are obstructing smooth movement of vehicles. Two-wheelers and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable because of the uneven and loose road surface. The deteriorated road conditions also contribute to dust pollution and inconvenience to local residents, traders and road users,” the letter said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similar observations were made regarding Block 1-A of Geeta Colony, Kanti Nagar South and other adjoining streets, where parked private and commercial vehicles restricted the available road space. Apart from traffic congestion, exposed soil and construction waste were also adding to road dust as vehicles passed through the affected stretches.

Obstructed footpaths and road edges are also forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. Narrow roads could hamper the movement of ambulances and fire tenders, the officer said.

The letter requested that the DM convene a joint inspection of the areas involving the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned agencies.