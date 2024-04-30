Excise case: Delhi court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the promulgation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. This is the second time that the court has denied bail to Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi — the court had rejected a previous bail plea in January. (PTI)

Sisodia had approached the court, seeking bail on the ground that he has been detained for more than 11 months and has not been implicated in the alleged offence. He also sought bail stating that there has been a delay in commencement of trial in the case.

The court, however, turned down his plea.

The Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy aimed to revitalise the city’s flagging liquor business, but was scrapped after lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the regime.

CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, 2023, stating that it had recovered several incriminating evidences in the case, and to conduct a fair investigation, his custody was required. The AAP leader was later sent to Tihar Jail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, from where he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — which is carrying out a separate probe into the policy in connection with alleged money laundering — on March 9, 2023.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Sisodia, had earlier argued that both CBI and ED submitted that they have completed their probe against his client. He added that since the AAP leader’s arrest, there has been no significant progress in the trial, and he cannot be incarcerated indefinitely.

Opposing the bail, CBI averred that Sisodia does not satisfy the triple test for granting bail. It was highlighted that Sisodia is an influential person and had held post in the Delhi government. It was also stated that there have been instances where he destroyed mobile phones and a file containing crucial evidence was found to be missing, which has still not been recovered.

CBI also averred that Sisodia was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam, and the person on whose directions the alleged officials acted while formulating and implementing the policy.

Meanwhile, ED argued that the excise policy was an “evergreen vehicle” for illegal gains and was meant for recoupment of gains for future generations also. It was also submitted that there was no calculation done, while the policy was being formulated, to justify the increase in the wholesaler’s profit margins.

Arguing on the aspect of delay, ED submitted that the delay in the trial of the case has not been caused by the prosecution but by the accused.