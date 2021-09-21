Explain hawking despite ban in Chandni Chowk: Delhi HC to authorities

The Delhi high court on Monday asked the city police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to explain how vending and hawking activities were being allowed in Chandni Chowk area, despite a ban.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the police and the civic body to respond to a plea by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, the association of the areas traders, seeking direction against a survey being conducted by the town vending committee (TVC) in no-hawking/no-squatting areas in Chandni Chowk, Subhash Marg and other areas of City-Sadar Paharganj zone.

The court ordered that while conducting the survey, the committee should make a distinction and take a note of hawkers who are occupying spaces in no-hawking or no-vending zones.

“You continue with the survey but take into account the objections raised by the petitioners. Your survey should clearly say that these are the street vendors who are sitting in hawking zones, and these are the ones who are in the no-hawking or no-vending zone,” the bench said.

The bench asked the North MCD to place on record the scheme relating to no-hawking and no-squatting areas.

Senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, representing Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, submitted that the high court has passed several orders that there should be no encroachment in the no-hawking and no-vending zones. Despite that, hawkers and vendors occupy such spaces.

“The survey team members are taking unauthorised cognisance of the presence of illegal hawkers and squatters in Chandni Chowk and Subhash Marg who are operating from the no-hawking/no-squatting areas notified by North DMC,” the traders association said in their petition.

The plea sought direction to the North MCD deputy commissioner to ensure that the vending committee survey teams should not take any cognisance of illegal hawkers operating from no-hawking areas in Chandni Chowk, Subhash Marg and other such areas notified areas.

Advocate Anuj Aggarwal, appearing for the Delhi Police, supported the petition and said it might become difficult for the police to control the vendors.

Advocate Mini Pushkarna, who was representing the North civic body, told the court that she will file a reply to the plea, after which the bench fixed November 10 as the next date of hearing.

On September 12, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the redeveloped Chandni Chowk stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid that has been made a no-go zone for motorised vehicles between 9am and 9pm.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday told a division bench of the Delhi high court that it would start the second phase of the redevelopment in the Chandni Chowk soon.