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Faculty flag DU move to offer credits through online courses

Delhi University faces faculty backlash over proposed online credit courses via MOOCs, citing concerns on learning impact ahead of an Academic Council meeting.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Gargi Shukla, New Delhi
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The Delhi University’s proposal to allow credit-based courses through online platforms such as Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) and other massive open online courses (MOOCs) has drawn criticism from faculty ahead of a detailed discussion in the upcoming Academic Council (AC) meeting.

While the university said the move would offer greater flexibility in earning academic credits, faculty members said it could negatively impact learning outcomes (HT)

While the university said the move would offer greater flexibility in earning academic credits, faculty members said it could negatively impact learning outcomes.

The AC meeting, scheduled for April 15, is set to discuss guidelines for earning credits prescribed for a programme through online courses. “To consider the recommendations for providing flexibility to students to earn credits through courses offered by SWAYAM and similar MOOC platforms approved by the university, and guidelines for the same,” the supplementary agenda for the meeting stated.

“Every department of the university shall constitute a panel comprising experienced faculty to identify and suggest suitable courses available on digital learning programmes (DLP), with the head of the department as chairperson,” the document added.

Calling it an attack on critical academic culture, Anumeha Mishra, an AC member and assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, said the move would severely impact the teaching process.

In addition, the council will discuss a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme (SAP) in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, aimed at providing undergraduate students with global exposure under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022.

 
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