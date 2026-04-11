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Fake call centre in S Delhi busted, 11 arrested

Delhi Police arrested 11, including two kingpins, for running a fake call center in Govindpuri, cheating customers on healthcare products.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Delhi Police arrested 11 persons including two alleged kingpins for allegedly running a fake call centre in south Delhi’s Govindpuri area and cheating hundreds of people in the name of selling them healthcare products.

Fake call centre in S Delhi busted, 11 arrested

Police said the gang had been active for a year and have been named in two dozen complaints against a company named Herbitecture Healthcare. According to the police, customers alleged that they saw Instagram posts and ads of supplements and weight loss pills and contacted the accused. They were then cheated as they paid for orders that were never delivered or were induced to make additional payments.

A senior police officer said “In March, we received information from NCRP portals that such a gang is active and a Gurugram resident had lost 13,000. They were luring people with weight loss and other products. Initially, they even sent out 50-80 products to get some credibility but then stopped delivering orders and harassed their customers to make additional payments in the name of delivery and other charges”

Investigators said they would call interested buyers and deliver few orders before scamming a majority of their customers.

While 11 men were arrested, police said the 21 females found have been detained and asked to join the investigation.

 
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