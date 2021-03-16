Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested

A fake placement agency and call centre, being run entirely by women, was busted in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar and seven women were arrested following a search, police said on Monday.

Police said these women used to cheat job aspirants by offering them fictitious jobs with different airlines. Police, quoting from what the women revealed during questioning, said more than 150 people across the country have been duped by them in less than six months. Several forged appointment letters of Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines have been seized from them, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified by the police as Sushmita (26), Chhaya (21), Akansha Sharma (21), Pooja (21), Roshni (24), Rekha (23) and Jyoti (29).

They have been booked under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code and other relevant section of Information Technology Act at Kirti Nagar police station.

Police said they had received information last week regarding a fake placement agency that was being run through a fake call centre in Ramesh Nagar. The complaint received on e-mail, from one of the victims, said the sender was cheated of ₹32,000 by the gang, which offered him a fictitious job. The information was developed and on Saturday evening, the police searched the call centre. Seven women who were found running the centre at the time were arrested.

The police have recovered six phones, forged airline appointment letters and data of intended victims.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said during investigation, it emerged that the arrested persons sent bulk messages to random people throughout India that read ‘’Job openings in various airlines is open and interested may call on (given mobile number)’’.

When job seekers contacted them, they were assured of a lucrative job at the airport nearest to their residential address, the DCP said.

“The victims were first made to transfer ₹2,500 as registration fee followed by additional sums in the name of uniform, security and other charges. With the data retrieved from the accused, the police contacted several job seekers who said they were cheated in this manner,” she said.

During interrogation, the police said the arrested women admitted to having cheated more than 150 persons since September 2020.

Police said they were making efforts to get in touch with the other victims to register their complaints, apart from conducting searches to nab the other suspects who are currently on the run.

While no response was forthcoming from Air India and SpiceJet, IndiGo in a statement said, “IndiGo, through its creatives across social media and website is raising awareness of how certain people claiming to represent IndiGo are misusing the brand name and the names of IndiGo employees, demanding money in exchange for interviews or jobs. The airline does not charge any money for conducting interviews, providing jobs, or imparting training on joining. IndiGo strictly advises to report the matter to the police if anyone asks for money and promise of a job at IndiGo. IndiGo is also taking appropriate actions for cases that get reported and hence is focused on spreading awareness. IndiGo believes that the issue can be handled only by a combination of legal/police action as well as awareness.”