 Fake cancer drug case: Delhi Police speak to victims | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Fake cancer drug case: Delhi Police speak to victims

ByHemani Bhandari
Mar 27, 2024 10:47 PM IST

A senior police officer said that police have examined around 12 people who bought the fake medicines and injections

The Delhi Police, as part of its ongoing investigation into the fake cancer injections manufacturing and supply racket, have examined more than 10 patients and their families across India, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

After a two-month-long operation, Delhi Police on March 12, said it busted an organised syndicate that was manufacturing and supplying fake cancer medicines in Delhi. (Representational image)
After a two-month-long operation, Delhi Police on March 12, said it busted an organised syndicate that was manufacturing and supplying fake cancer medicines in Delhi. (Representational image)

A senior police officer said that police have examined around 12 people who bought the fake medicines and injections and received them from the suspects operating from Delhi and NCR.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The people we examined are shocked to know about it. We have identified more people and will examine them,” a senior police officer aware of the matter said.

Manish Kumar, 44, resident of Bihar’s Madhubani, lost his 38-year-old wife in 2022 and she was being treated at a hospital in the state. “We had visited a hospital in Delhi and someone at the medical store suggested we buy the medicine from a man and shared is contact details. I took the medicine from him two times — once in Patna and once in Delhi. He couriered it,” Kumar said.

In July 2022, Kumar’s wife took the injection which cost him 2 lakh for a 5ml vial and she fell sick shorty after. “She had stage 4 cancer. When she fell sick after being administered the medicine, I made a video and called the man from whom I bought the medicines but he had no answers,” he said adding that he spent more that 70 lakh on his wife’s treatment.

After a two-month-long operation, Delhi Police on March 12, said it busted an organised syndicate that was manufacturing and supplying fake cancer medicines in Delhi. After confirmation, the team conducted raids in four locations in Delhi and Gurugram where the suspects manufactured, packaged, and stored fake cancer drugs and injections, and recovered vials marked with counterfeit labels of seven international and two Indian pharmaceutical brands, valued at 4 crore in the market.

Police have so far arrested 12 people, including two employees of a major private cancer hospital in the Capital, a B-Tech graduate and pharmacists. The accused sold the medicines at medical stores across the city and other states. One of them, Neeraj Chauhan, 38, the alleged mastermind, also ran a medical tourism company through which he sold fake medicines to cancer patients from foreign countries for hefty amounts in US dollars.

After the drug racket was busted, investigators started looking for victims who consumed these medicines and found that they were spread across India and even abroad. Over the last two weeks, investigators identified and examined patients and their families.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Fake cancer drug case: Delhi Police speak to victims
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On