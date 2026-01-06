Families of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam say hopes dashed

The families of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Monday said that their hopes had been dashed after the Supreme Court denied the two bail in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, saying that they had not received justice. Umar’s father told HT, ‘I have nothing to say now. It’s unfortunate’ (PTI)

Walking out of the court after the judgment, Umar’s father, SQR Ilyas, told HT, “I have nothing to say now. It’s unfortunate. The judgment is here and I have no comments now.”

The court cited Khalid and Imam’s “central and formative roles” conspiracy while denying them bail. At the same time, it granted bail to five co-accused, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed, taking into consideration the subsidiary nature of the allegations against them.

After the judgment, Khalid told his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri he was “really happy” and “relieved” for those who got bail, she said in a post on X.

“This is my life now,” he also told her.

“I had high expectations. I was hoping for justice. But the judgment...this is injustice against my son,” his mother Sabiha Khanam told HT. “He isn’t allowed a conditional bail also. And, there’s no evidence against him.”

Sharjeel’s mother, his family said, was upset and was not talking to anyone.

“We have just been waiting and hoping. Six years without a trial, no witnesses, no evidence. Why are they punishing my brother like this? Now, we will wait for another year to apply for bail,” said his brother Muzammil.

“I spoke to Sharjeel. He said it’s ok and ‘nothing will happen’ because of the political environment. I think somewhere, he knew this would happen,” he added.

At AIMIM leader Shifa Ur Rahman’s residence in Jamia Nagar, his wife, Nooreen Fatima, had given clear instructions that no one was to leave without eating something. “Since morning… one after another, people have been coming to congratulate us.”

His eldest son Zia, who was nine when his father was arrested, said all his friends had been demanding a party. “Both my younger brother and I are waiting for our father to come home,” the 15-year-old said.

Gulfisha Fatima’s father Tanseef Hussain only said he was “happy his daughter was finally coming home”.

Her uncle Tauseef Hussain said everyone was feeling a sense of relief, but the numerous bail conditions imposed by the court still weighed on their happiness. “Ever since her arrest, the entire family has been depressed,” said the 70-year-old.

Shadab’s family is hopeful that their son’s return will fix everything. His father Shamshaad Ahmed said “ I couldn’t believe it…We have done everything...bail order signs, bond filing. I just want to see my son’s face...I know he will get his job and life back. I’m also going to start looking for brides. I want to see him married. I always had hoped that we would get justice.”

Meeran Haider’s sister Farzana told HT she couldn’t believe the news. “I think my father was in tears when he heard this. He is too weak and old to travel but we will all go to Bihar once he gets out… I am happy that the judiciary took a good decision.”

Mohd Saleem Khan’s eldest daughter, Saima said the family had been anxious because all his earlier pleas had been rejected. “My father was innocent and nobody had any evidence against him. I am happy he will be home soon. We just want him back.”