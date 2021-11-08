Farmers continue sit-in outside Narnaund police station demanding withdrawal of FIR

Farmers’ protest outside Narnaund police station in Haryana to demand withdrawal of an FIR filed against two farmers continued for the second day on Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

The umbrella body of farmer unions, in a statement, said if the matter was not resolved on Sunday, they would gherao the Hansi SP office on Monday.

The windshield of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra’s car was smashed after some miscreants allegedly threw lathis on the vehicle during a protest over his visit to Haryana’s Hisar on Friday.

A group of protesters carrying black flags blocked Jangra’s route in Narnaund, according to the police.

“The police had filed an FIR and arrested two farmers for showing black flag to BJP MP Jangra. While the farmers were released on a personal bond, the case against them continues,” the body said in the statement.

The SKM said one farmer, Kuldeep Singh Rana, got seriously injured in the incident, and is still fighting for his life at a hospital. The 40-year-old owns a very small tract of land.

“Farmers are demanding that the case against the farmers be taken back, and another case be filed for the injury suffered by Kuldeep Singh Rana. Farmers have announced that if the matter is not resolved by Sunday, they will gherao the Hansi SP office from tomorrow,” it said.

Meanwhile, farmers in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh will hold a protest against the state government at Jari Mandi on November 9.

Apart from the demand for dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union council of ministers in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmers’ demands include paddy procurement at ₹1,940 per quintal.

‘If SKM says, we are ready to march towards Parliament on Nov 26’

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said that if Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of around 40 farm unions, protesting against three farm laws, approves then BKU will march towards Parliament on November 26.

He said that the final decision will be taken by SKM but BKU, Haryana has already passed a resolution to march towards Parliament.

“If SKM says then we are ready to march towards Parliament. Haryana has passed a resolution with regard to this and we are fully prepared to march towards Parliament on November 26,” said Chaduni.

Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had said that they will strengthen the agitation from November 27 at protest sites by reaching Delhi borders with tractors.

“Central Government has time till November 26, after that, from November 27 farmers from villages will reach Delhi borders from all around with tractors and strengthen the agitation at protest sites,” Tikait had said in a tweet.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

(With inputs from ANI)