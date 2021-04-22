Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi border routes remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi border routes remain closed, traffic diverted

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
armers wearing face masks sit during a Kisan Maha Panchayat at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI)

Tikri and Singhu, two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, remain fully closed on Thursday as farmers continue with their agitation against the three farm laws.

Along the Delhi-UP border, one carriageway of the Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continue blocking the other road of the elevated highway from Ghaziabad towards Delhi.

The Delhi Police, in its advisory, have asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists after remaining closed for several weeks until late January.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, also continue to remain closed fully or partially.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

