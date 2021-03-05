Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Motorists travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police have advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Children play cricket during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), near Ghaziabad, on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Singhu and Tikri borders continue to remain completely blocked due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. While the Chilla border is completely open for traffic, the Ghazipur border is open only for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad.

Motorists travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police have advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders. Commuters can also use the Chilla border which was opened late January after several weeks of remaining blocked by farmers.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continue to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised motorists to travel via alternative routes such as Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. The police have been diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road.

Motorists also have the option of choosing longer routes via the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders to travel between the two states.

Farmers have been protesting at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders since November last year, for over three months now.

