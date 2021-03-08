Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
The Jharoda border, which was partially closed all this while, reopened fully for traffic on Sunday evening
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:31 AM IST
A group of demonstrators from Kerala play a traditional drum at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues in New Delhi on Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed for vehicular movement fully or partially on Monday as farmers continued to protest against the three farm laws for over a 100 days at the city’s borders.

For motorists coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also choose the Chilla border which was cleared of farmers soon after the Republic Day violence.

The entry and exit points between the national capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed on Monday.

The traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.

The Jharoda border, which was partially closed all this while, also reopened fully for traffic on Sunday evening.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for over 100 days now.

