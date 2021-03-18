Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Three key borders of Delhi—Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri—remain blocked on Thursday due to the farmers’ protest; who are demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The Delhi traffic police have diverted vehicles, which could may possibly lead to congestions in parts of the city during peak hours.

“Vehicular movement is closed on Ghazipur border(Ghaziabad to Delhi), Singhu border, Dhansa border, Mangeshpur border, Harewali border and Tikri border. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police officer said.

Officers of the Delhi traffic police said that jams may be witnessed during peak hours in Delhi as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border remains closed due to the ongoing agitation. Vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternate border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, they said.

Singhu and Tikri are also closed.

Traffic police officers said that the Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open throughout the day.

The traffic police officers advised commuters to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-44.