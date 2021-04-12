Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Monday due to farmers who are demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws for last four months. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially as vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad was allowed on the stretch near UP Gate. The rest of the border remained closed and diversions were put in place.

A traffic police officer said, “Only national highway NH-24 towards Ghaziabad from Delhi at the UP Gate Ghazipur border is open. The other carriageways are shut due to the kisan andolan. Nainital highway number 9 and NH-24 are closed . Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides.”

The traffic police also advised motorists to avoid Khajuri Chowk stretch due to jam. “Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Khajoori chowk towards Gokalpuri near Mazar due to breakdown of a truck . Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi traffic police said on Twitter.

The Delhi traffic police have diverted vehicles that may possibly lead to traffic congestions in parts of the city during the peak hours.

According to Delhi traffic police officials, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see traffic congestion.

Other borders, namely Singhu and Tikri, are closed.

“The following borders are closed for traffic movement -Ghazipur Border(Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu Border, Mungeshpur, Harewali Border and Tikri Border,” said a traffic police officer.

Traffic police officers advised commuters to take alternative routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.