Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur border protest site as the farmers' agitation continues in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation on its 76th day on Monday. Farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, affecting vehicular movement between Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

The Noida to Delhi carriageway has been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border has been closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through DND, Karkari Mod, and Shahadra to travel to Ghaziabad.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, remain closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. It has been suggested commuters avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

The other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches can be used for travelling between the two states.

