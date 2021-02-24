Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Several borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Wednesday because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

For commuters coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border has been closed. Traffic police have advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.

Traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road.

Commuters can choose other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between Delhi and Haryana.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national Capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

