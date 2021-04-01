Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi border routes remain closed
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi border routes remain closed

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Farmers on tractors protesting at the Delhi-Haryana state border in Singhu. (AFP)

Two important border roads between Delhi and Haryana, Tikri and Singhu, remained completely closed on Wednesday as farmers continued with their agitation against the three farm laws.

However, one carriageway at Ghazipur border is open for those travelling to Ghaziabad from Delhi, even as farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Both carriageways of the Delhi-Noida Chilla border are also open for motorists.

Some other entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh borders, continue to remain closed fully or partially.

Motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana can take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws.

