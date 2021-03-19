Farmers’ protest: Tikri, Singhu remain closed; Ghazipur open

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Friday as farmers continue their agitation against the three farm laws. The traffic at Ghazipur border, however, remained open on one carriageway, for those heading Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmers continue blocking the other road of the elevated highway.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory asked commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The Delhi-Noida Chilla border is also open for commute on both carriageway.

The entry and exit points between the national Capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed on Friday.

The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.

The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.