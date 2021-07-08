Farmhouse owner, two others held for beating teenager to death on suspicion of theft

Three men, including a father-son duo and the owner of a farmhouse, were arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a 16-year-old boy in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera on Wednesday, on the suspicion that he and his two friends had entered the farmhouse with the intention of committing a theft, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Prakrit Sandhu, 35-year-old owner of the farmhouse that is spread over four acres; Binod Thakur,62, and his son Rohit Thakur, 20. They were booked for murder after a case was registered at the Kapashera police station, deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

DCP Singh said around 5pm on Wednesday, an e-rickshaw driver, Nawab Ansari, spotted a teenager’s body on a debris heap near the farmhouse in Samalkha near Kapashera and informed the police. A police team reached there and saw that there were laceration wounds on the teenager’s back and a cut mark on the lateral side of the hand. They were also dog bite marks on his body, the DCP said.

“Through local inquiry, we identified the boy and met his family members who live in another farmhouse in Samalkha itself. A case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up,” he said.

During the investigation, the police said it was learnt that around 11am on Wednesday, the teenager and his two others entered the farmhouse owned by Sandhu. The guard of the farmhouse thought that they had entered to commit a theft. He raised the alarm and caught the teenager, while his friends escaped. Sandhu was also present at the spot.

“We learnt that Sandhu and the father-son duo assaulted the boy with sticks. The boy suffered injuries to his head as well. When he tried to flee, some dogs chased and bit him. He finally collapsed on the debris heap, around 60 metres from Sandhu’s farmhouse, and died,” said DCP Singh.

Police said the alleged attackers fled the scene after the crime. The investigating team conducted searches and caught Sandhu and the other two attackers.