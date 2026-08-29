New Delhi, An elderly man, along with an associate, were arrested for allegedly murdering his 38-year-old son who was suffering from schizophrenia, after luring him to an abandoned container on the pretext of taking him to a doctor, police said on Saturday.

Father among two held for killing schizophrenic man in southeast Delhi

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Father Talukdar Ansari and Md Wasim alias Akram allegedly hit Gul Hasan on his head with a concrete block and later strangulated him with a rope made out of cloth, police said.

Gul Hasan's body was found inside an abandoned container around 500 metres from the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

Information about the body was received around 7.15 pm on August 23, following which police teams reached the spot.

According to police, an injury was visible on the victim's head and a concrete block bearing blood stains was found nearby.

Preliminary examination indicated an injury on the left temporal region of the head, apparently caused by the stone, following which a murder case was registered.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and adjoining areas and established a trail of the victim's movements.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage showed Hasan moving with two men towards the crime scene. The three were seen proceeding towards the abandoned container, but Hasan did not return, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage showed Hasan moving with two men towards the crime scene. The three were seen proceeding towards the abandoned container, but Hasan did not return, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The two suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, following which Ansari and Wasim were apprehended.

During interrogation, police learnt that Hasan, son of Ansari, had been suffering from schizophrenia.

Police said the accused allegedly lured Hasan to the abandoned container on the pretext of taking him to a doctor. Upon reaching the secluded location, Wasim hit him on the head with a stone, while Ansari also assaulted him.

The duo then allegedly strangulated Hasan with a rope made from cloth pieces and left his body inside the container.

A concrete block allegedly used in the murder, blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by the accused and a rope made out of cotton cloth allegedly used for strangulation have been recovered, police said.

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Further investigation is underway to establish the complete motive, obtain the final medical opinion and collect other relevant evidence, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.