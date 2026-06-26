Fighting fires with a half-century-old system

As a call comes in, a telecaller at the Delhi Fire Service’s (DFS) control room takes down notes in a perforated notebook with a printed form that has spaces for name, phone number, address, nearest main road and other details. As the caller provides information, the telecaller jots down details with a pen in their corresponding fields. As the call ends, the telecaller opens a map on their phone to find the closest fire station or relies on their memory to identify the correct one. They then walk over to another desk, where a man sitting with two broadcast radio sets starts issuing calls to what they believe is the fire station under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

At DFS’s control room, a telecaller sends the details of a fire to a broadcast desk who then calls and informs the nearest fire station. (HT )

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What is taking place is a pen-and-paper execution for a life-saving emergency service – the basics of which were set up in 1969 when the DFS control room was established at Barakhamba Road. But in the single largest city in India, which covers over 1,400 square kilometres – an area twice as large as any other city in the country – the system relies not on GPS, call-tracing and automatic assignment, but almost entirely on diaries, registers and landlines.

With over 7,800 fire calls reported in the first four months of the year – a 20% spike over last year – the burden on the DFS control room is growing. Even as officials stress the need to reduce response times to prevent disasters like the deadly fires in Vivek Vihar, Palam and Hauz Rani, the 24x7 facility continues to function with just 25 telecallers, two computers and a system from 1969.

A system frozen in time

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{{^usCountry}} As per DFS, as many as 220 calls have been received every day since April. Behind these calls is a control room with 25 telecallers who maintain heavy diaries, registers and logbooks. They work in four shifts to cover all calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per DFS, as many as 220 calls have been received every day since April. Behind these calls is a control room with 25 telecallers who maintain heavy diaries, registers and logbooks. They work in four shifts to cover all calls. {{/usCountry}}

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Most calls come on 101 – the national fire service helpline. Some are diverted from the emergency response support system helpline 112, which is primarily used by Delhi Police.

At DFS’s control room, a telecaller notes details of a fire in a handwritten form

While DFS insists the system is robust and telecallers efficiently divert calls to the appropriate fire stations, officials acknowledge there have been gaps.

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HT, during its visit on May 11, witnessed officials still taking calls, registering complaints and diverting calls entirely on pen and paper. Without GPS or digital mapping, the job is still performed much as it was when the control room was established more than five decades ago.

Inside the control room, telecallers taking 101 calls use a printed, perforated receipt notebook with sections for the caller’s name, telephone number, address, nearest main road, time and date. There is even a section asking whether the caller will be able to “give signal to fire units from main road”.

The telecaller tears off the slip and walks to the “broadcasting desk”, manned by a single person equipped with two wireless radio sets using the same high frequency network since 1970s. The broadcaster then contacts the fire station either over radio or by telephone and relays the details.

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DFS officials at the control room said at present, they have no GPS system to track their fire tenders, get details of traffic and get exact location of the spot.

Knowledge, not technology

KC Gupta, in-charge of the fire control room, said telecallers are all from Delhi and familiar with the city’s streets and landmarks. “They remember Delhi and its streets and give out details to the broadcasting person who has a list of fire stations and their phone numbers. The second person then contacts the fire station to give details of the fire incident and dispatch tenders,” he said.

In the absence of digital mapping, location-tracing remains a challenge. Delhi has 71 fire stations and telecallers have to remember which locality falls under which station’s jurisdiction. At times, there is confusion, requiring discussions involving multiple officials and delaying response times.

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A telecaller who has worked with DFS for a decade, who asked not to be identified, said: “Most of us here have been working on short-term contracts. We remember the streets but at times there is confusion over the call. We end up calling one fire station which tells us it is far from the spot and then have to divert the call to another station. Sadly, the job is still done on paper and is very hectic.”

At the broadcasting desk, once the call(s) to the specific fire station are made, the details are noted in a diary. The perforated slip is then handed to another desk where a daily register is maintained for logs and data-keeping — with details of all fire calls, fire tenders sent, time of fire and casualties.

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At another desk, a telecaller is tasked with keeping a log of which machines and fire tenders are functional or under repairs — fire station officers call to report if any tender has gone for repair, or if there are defunct machines or water availability issues.

The many challenges of an archaic system

Another challenge is multiple calls reporting the same fire. Smaller incidents may generate only one or two calls, but major fires can result in 10 to 20 calls arriving simultaneously.

“The problem is not just location tracing due to lack of GPS and technology. We have to receive 10-20 calls from different people and each call has to be taken seriously. Each caller gives different details and many do not share the nearest main road or landmark. Often, callers leave and fire officials on ground have to search for the spot. The fire tenders also do not have GPS and many times they get stuck in traffic and we find out much later from the drivers,” a senior DFS officer said.

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Delhi fire service

Last month, nine members of a family died in a fire in Palam in Dwarka. Survivors and locals alleged that DFS took more than an hour and a half to send a skylift to rescue those trapped.

Officials concede that the manual system leaves room for errors. “Some calls are diverted to UP, some to other fire stations. It sometimes takes five to seven minutes to ensure the call reaches the correct station. If the fire is large, we then have to call nearby stations for additional tenders,” another senior officer said.

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The only exception to the analogue system is the 112 helpline. Two computers in the room handle these calls, which arrive with GPS coordinates from the police control room, allowing staff to identify the nearest fire station digitally before relaying details to the broadcasting desk.

Even while HT was present inside the control room, a fire call from Rohini took five to seven minutes to reach the appropriate station. The broadcaster initially contacted the wrong station, then tried another that was not responding on radio before eventually reaching officials through landlines and senior officers.

DFS officials said the system has remained largely unchanged since the 1960s and 1970s. “In Mumbai and even in Lucknow, they have introduced GPS-enabled calling systems with fire services. But it is not being done in Delhi yet. Everything is still done on paper. The telecallers are well versed with locations but we do need to upgrade our systems,” another senior fire official said.

There is also no GPS tracking for DFS fire tenders, meaning officials in the control room have no way of knowing whether a vehicle is heading to the correct location, is delayed or has already reached the spot.

Last year, DFS received around 6,500 calls till April 30. This year, the figure crossed 7,800 in the same period. In 2025, a total of 36,500 calls were recoded in the entire year while in 2024, a total of 33,700 calls were reported. In 2023, a total of 31,000 calls were recorded. According to Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from 2019 to March 2026. In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported.

DFS handles not just fires but also house collapses, electric pole malfunctions, fallen trees, bird rescues and other emergencies. Yet all call logs continue to be maintained on paper registers, with no centralised digital database or software platform.

Two retired DFS officials told HT that proposals to modernise the control room have repeatedly stalled. They said the department had also sought permission to move from MTNL and BSNL networks to private telecom providers because of persistent connectivity issues.

“While Delhi Police, CATS ambulances and other departments can use private telecom networks, we still have to work with government companies. There are network issues at many fire stations. The repair work at Nehru Place fire station has been pending for a long time and even its landline remains under maintenance,” a third DFS officer said.

Principal director’s office said there has been an expression of interest issued this year to change and upgrade the systems.

“We do not have GPS enabled fire tenders. Firstly, we have no way of knowing if a fire tender get stuck in traffic and for how long. Secondly, we also do not when the fire tender reached the spot and its location. This creates small delays. For tracing location of the caller, even digital softwares will require initial work and feeding of information into systems.We have experienced telecallers here. Work will be done to upgrading the control room and tracking systems,” chief fire officer AK Malik told HT.