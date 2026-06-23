Final deck slab cast, Barapullah Phase-III corridor nears completion

Nearly nine years after its original completion deadline, the final deck slab of the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-III corridor was cast on Monday, physically connecting both ends of the flyover across the Yamuna and bringing one of Delhi’s longest-pending infrastructure projects closer to completion.

Officials aware of the matter said the flyover is expected to be opened to traffic by mid-July. (HT Archive)

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Officials aware of the matter said the flyover is expected to be opened to traffic by mid-July.

The project, approved in 2014 and launched in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017. However, it remained stalled for years due to land acquisition disputes, environmental clearances, technical challenges and administrative hurdles.

The casting of the final slab marks a key milestone, completing the elevated corridor’s structural link across the river.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma visited the site on Monday evening and shared dinner with workers, engineers and project staff. “Today is not just about concrete and steel. Today is about completing a promise that Delhi had been waiting for over a decade. This final slab represents the determination of hundreds of workers and engineers who refused to let this project remain unfinished,” Verma said.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said the project was identified as a priority after the formation of the present government and was closely monitored to remove bottlenecks. “For years, Delhiites saw deadlines come and go. After our government came to power, we decided that this project could not be allowed to remain stuck any longer. I have personally visited the site multiple times, reviewed progress regularly and worked with officials to remove bottlenecks,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the project was identified as a priority after the formation of the present government and was closely monitored to remove bottlenecks. “For years, Delhiites saw deadlines come and go. After our government came to power, we decided that this project could not be allowed to remain stuck any longer. I have personally visited the site multiple times, reviewed progress regularly and worked with officials to remove bottlenecks,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the final casting involved around 175 cubic metres of concrete. With this, the project has crossed nearly 450,000 cubic metres of concrete work since construction began.

The cost of the project has risen to around ₹1,635 crore.

“Governments are ultimately judged not by announcements but by delivery. What remained incomplete for nearly eleven years is now approaching completion,” Verma said.

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Once operational, the corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity between east and south Delhi by providing largely signal-free travel from Mayur Vihar and adjoining areas towards Sarai Kale Khan, AIIMS and other parts of south Delhi.

Officials said finishing works, safety checks and allied infrastructure activities are now underway ahead of the expected inauguration next month.