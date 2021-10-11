Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire at paper factory in east Delhi, none injured
delhi news

Fire at paper factory in east Delhi, none injured

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the fire ate through the paper roles in the godowns quickly spread to a shed. In no time, the inferno had engulfed an area of about 600 to 750 square yards, he said
A fire official said the fire control room received an alert around 3.30am about the fire at the paper factory opposite Mandoli Industrial Area, and 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. (Source: DFS)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A fire broke out at a paper factory in east Delhi’s Mandoli area on Monday morning. Fire officials said that nobody was injured in the incident.

A fire official said the fire control room received an alert around 3.30am about the fire at the paper factory opposite Mandoli Industrial Area, and 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The fire was doused in a couple of hours, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the fire ate through the paper roles in the godowns quickly spread to a shed. In no time, the inferno had engulfed an area of about 600 to 750 square yards, he said.

A senior DFS official said that nobody was injured in the incident, even though a part of the building collapsed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

