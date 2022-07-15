Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday morning. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site after Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 5.32am. The blaze has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported so far.

The furniture of Cafe High -5, located on the first floor in Connaught Place, caught fire.

