delhi news

Fire at restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place, no injuries reported

The furniture of Cafe High -5, located on the first floor in Connaught Place, caught fire.
Fire tenders at work at a restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 09:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out in a restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday morning. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the site after Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 5.32am. The blaze has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported so far.

