Fire at shop selling aquariums in CR Park; doused

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2023 10:03 AM IST

A police officer aware of the matter said that Sahu had left the battery of his electric two-wheeler on charge near an aquarium inside his shop

A shop selling aquariums caught fire in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area late on Tuesday, and four fire tenders were pressed into service immediately to douse the flames.

Police said that a call regarding a fire was made at 11:47pm. When the police and fire tenders reached the spot, they found that the blaze was reported from a shop that sold aquariums, owned by a man identified as Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.

A police officer aware of the matter said that Sahu had left the battery of his electric two-wheeler on charge near an aquarium inside his shop. “The battery exploded which caused the fire. No injuries were reported,” the officer said.

