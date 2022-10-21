Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. According to officials, information regarding the blaze at the God Grace Banquet Hall in Rohini's Sector 3 was received around 2:30 pm. No injuries were reported.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.

