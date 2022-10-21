Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini, no injuries reported

delhi news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 05:47 PM IST

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi's Rohini
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A fire broke out at a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Friday. According to officials, information regarding the blaze at the God Grace Banquet Hall in Rohini's Sector 3 was received around 2:30 pm. No injuries were reported.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 13 fire tenders were rushed to the blaze and that it is now under control.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fire delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP