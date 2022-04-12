Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported
- Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College at around 8.55am.
A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am.
Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.
(More details to follow…)
