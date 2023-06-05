Fire breaks out at Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan

A fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on Janpath Road in Delhi here on Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the server room on the second floor of the building, officials said.

As many as six fire tenders were sent to the spot and the situation was brought under control within half an hour.

According to the Delhi fire service officials, information about the fire was received at 11:38 am, after which the fire brigade managed to control the fire. The fire was brought under control at 12.05 pm, they said.

"The fire broke out in a server room and has been controlled. Prima facie it appears to be an electrical fire, and was started at an electricity meter installed there," said a Delhi Fire Service official.

Earlier, on Sunday, a major fire broke out at a slum area in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and doused the fire.

"We got a call around 10:30 in the morning that the slum areas in Jahangirpuri had caught fire. When we reached here, we found that a godown of waste materials, located a little outside the slum areas, had blazed," officials said.

"It would have caused danger to the slum. 11-12 vehicles have reached the spot. The cooling process will take a while, but we have taken it under control," they added.

