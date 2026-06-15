Fire breaks out at kidney hospital in Delhi's Dabri, brought under control

A fire broke out late on Sunday night at a kidney hospital in Delhi's Dabri area, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though preliminary information indicates that the blaze was confined to the electrical box. There was also no immediate information regarding damage to hospital property. (HT_PRINT (Representative))

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the incident was received at around 10:25 PM. Following the alert, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters immediately launched efforts to contain the blaze.

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The fire department said that the fire originated in an electrical box located on the ground floor of the hospital premises. Fire personnel managed to bring the situation under control within a short span of time, preventing the fire from spreading further inside the building.

Officials said timely intervention by the firefighting teams helped avert a major incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though preliminary information indicates that the blaze was confined to the electrical box.

There was also no immediate information regarding damage to hospital property or disruption of medical services.

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{{^usCountry}} Fire department officials continued to assess the situation. Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire department officials continued to assess the situation. Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier Malviya Nagar fire incident case, Delhi's fire safety infrastructure has once again come under intense scrutiny following a devastating blaze at the Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast, which claimed 21 lives and left 25 others injured.

Several foreign nationals were reportedly among the victims, making it one of the deadliest fire tragedies in the capital in recent years.

The incident has reignited concerns over fire safety compliance across hotels, guest houses, commercial establishments, and residential buildings in the national capital.

According to data from the Delhi Government and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), more than 500 people lost their lives in fire-related incidents between 2019 and March 21, 2026. Thousands more sustained injuries during the same period.

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According to the DFS, in 2019-20, a total of 95 deaths were recorded, in 2020-21, a total of 41 deaths were recorded, in 2021-22, a total of 55 deaths were recorded, in 2022-23, a total of 95 deaths were recorded, in 2023-24 a total of 77 deaths were recorded, in 2024-25, a total of 90 deaths were recorded, and in 2025-26 (till March 210), a total of 65 deaths were recorded.

The highest number of fatalities in a single year was recorded in 2019-20, largely due to the tragic Anaj Mandi fire, which alone claimed 44 lives.

In addition, fire incidents between 2019 and 2025 resulted in injuries to at least 4,403 people.

The growing frequency of fire-related emergencies is also reflected in the increasing number of calls received by the Delhi Fire Service.

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Official records show that DFS received 17,231 calls in 2019-20 and 20,379 calls in 2025-26.

However, a separate DFS data table shared by officials presents significantly higher figures, showcasing 31,157 calls in 2019-20, 25,709 calls in 2020-21, 27,343 calls in 2021-22, 31,958 calls in 2022-23, 26,568 calls in 2024-25, and 36,101 calls in 2025-26 (till March 21).

Fire safety experts attribute the recurring incidents to multiple factors, including rapid urbanisation and population growth, narrow and congested lanes that hinder emergency access, illegal constructions and building violations, non-compliance with fire safety norms, and inadequate maintenance of firefighting equipment.

Following the Malviya Nagar fire, authorities are expected to intensify inspections of hotels, guest houses, commercial establishments, and other high-risk buildings across the city. (ANI)